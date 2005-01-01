Close

Job Alerts

Enter your email and be notified when new jobs are posted.

Remove me from the list

Username Password
Hire Home | Internal | Admin | Help
Welcome
To begin a new application, choose a job from the available listings below. After your information is complete, you will receive a confirmation number, and your information will be saved allowing you to return at any time to submit additional applications.

Please be sure and remember your username and password for use on future applications.
Job Listings
Type any part of the Job Title, Job Type, or Job Location to Search
Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
P.E. Teacher 22-23 School Year ONLY07/22/2022CertifiedHARTFORD ELEMENTARYApply
Honors Geo/Algebra 1 Teacher07/22/2022CertifiedCHANDLER HIGH SCHOOLApply
Honors English 9 Teacher07/22/2022CertifiedCHANDLER HIGH SCHOOLApply
Senior Administrative Clerk - SPED07/21/2022ClassifiedCASTEEL HIGH SCHOOLApply
Accounting Technician - Facilty Rental07/21/2022ClassifiedCOMMUNITY EDUCATIONApply
Paraeducator Special Education - Classroom Support Temporary Position 6.5 hours/daily07/21/2022ClassifiedTARWATER ELEMENTARYApply
Elementary School Counselor07/21/2022CertifiedCTA GOODMAN ELEMENTARYApply
Paraeducator Special Education - Emotional/Behavioral Disabilities 6.5hrs/day07/21/2022ClassifiedCARLSON ELEMENTARYApply
Journeyman Plumber (12:00 pm to 8:30 pm))07/21/2022ClassifiedSUPPORT SERVICESApply
Sr. Administrative Clerk07/21/2022ClassifiedPERRY HIGH SCHOOLApply
2022-2023 HS Custodian (multiple positions)07/21/2022ClassifiedARIZONA COLLEGE PREP HIGH SCHOOLApply
22-23 Health Assistant07/21/2022ClassifiedSHUMWAY LEADERSHIP ACADEMYApply
22-23 Health Assistant07/20/2022ClassifiedPATTERSON ELEMENTARYApply
Special Education Teacher - Autism (communication and social disabilities)07/20/2022CertifiedCHANDLER LEARNING CENTERApply
Noontime Aide 2 hours/day07/20/2022ClassifiedFULTON ELEMENTARYApply
Crossing Guard07/20/2022ClassifiedCTA HUMPHREYApply
SPED - Resource Teacher07/19/2022CertifiedPAYNE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOLApply
Music Teacher07/19/2022CertifiedBOLOGNA ELEMENTARYApply
Noontime Aide - 2 hours per day07/19/2022ClassifiedPATTERSON ELEMENTARYApply
Senior Administrative Clerk 8:00 - 4:3007/19/2022ClassifiedCTA INDEPENDENCEApply
Office Manager -School07/19/2022ClassifiedCTA HUMPHREYApply
Teacher - English07/19/2022CertifiedPERRY HIGH SCHOOLApply
Boys Varsity Baseball Assistant Coach07/19/2022CoachingTBDApply
Girls Varsity Softball Assistant Coach07/19/2022CoachingVARIOUSApply
Frye - Paraeducator General Education K-12/Crossing Guard/ Noon Aide - 7.0 hrs07/19/2022ClassifiedFRYE ELEMENTARYApply
Special Education Teacher for Specialized Classroom: 2022-202307/19/2022CertifiedAUXIER ELEMENTARYApply
History Teacher07/19/2022CertifiedBASHA HIGH SCHOOLApply
Teacher - Science - .50 - Afternoons - 1 year Contract07/19/2022CertifiedPAYNE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOLApply
2 Positions Available; 2022-2023 Crossing Guard - Split Shift 8am-8:45; 3:00-3:4507/19/2022ClassifiedPATTERSON ELEMENTARYApply
Willis Junior High - 22-23 Math Teacher07/19/2022CertifiedWILLIS JUNIOR HIGHApply
Willis Junior High 7/8 Cross-Categorical Specialized Classroom (Special Education) - 22/23 School Year07/19/2022CertifiedWILLIS JUNIOR HIGHApply
2022-2023 Special Education Teacher07/19/2022CertifiedWILLIS JUNIOR HIGHApply
Willis Junior High - Paraeducator Classroom Instructional Health Aide - 6.5 Hours07/19/2022ClassifiedWILLIS JUNIOR HIGHApply
Willis Junior High Paraeducator Special Education - Classroom Support - 6.5 Hours07/19/2022ClassifiedWILLIS JUNIOR HIGHApply
2022-23 Willis Junior High Media Specialist07/19/2022CertifiedWILLIS JUNIOR HIGHApply
2022-2023 Media Assistant07/18/2022ClassifiedARIZONA COLLEGE PREP HIGH SCHOOLApply
Paraeducator Special Education - Mild to Moderate Disabilities07/18/2022ClassifiedANDERSEN JR HIGHApply
CTA Goodman - Noontime Aide 2 hours/daily07/18/2022ClassifiedCTA GOODMAN ELEMENTARYApply
Social Worker07/18/2022CertifiedTBDApply
22-23 Paraeducator Classroom Instructional Health Aide07/18/2022ClassifiedCHANDLER LEARNING CENTERApply
2022 - 2023 Paraeducator - Social & Behavior Disabilities07/18/2022ClassifiedCHANDLER LEARNING CENTERApply
School Social Worker - Secondary07/18/2022CertifiedHAMILTON HIGH SCHOOLApply
2022-2023 8th Gr ELA Teacher07/16/2022CertifiedARIZONA COLLEGE PREP MIDDLE SCHOOLApply
Noontime Aide/Crossing Guard 2.25 Hours Day- Needed ASAP07/15/2022ClassifiedHULL ELEMENTARYApply
Food & Nutrition Cafe Assistant Manager 7-12 - 8 hours07/15/2022ClassifiedPAYNE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOLApply
Food & Nutrition Cafe Associate - 4.25 Hours - 2 Positions07/15/2022ClassifiedCHANDLER HIGH SCHOOLApply
CTA Liberty - Resource Teacher (.5 at CTA Liberty or 1.0 at two schools)07/15/2022CertifiedCTA LIBERTY CAMPUSApply
Paraeducator Classroom Instructional Health Aide07/15/2022ClassifiedCHANDLER HIGH SCHOOLApply
Resource Teacher - .5 FTE07/15/2022CertifiedSHUMWAY LEADERSHIP ACADEMYApply
Food Service Student Worker07/15/2022ClassifiedVARIOUSApply

Help

Powered by TalentEd Hire
Copyright © 2005-  - PowerSchool Group LLC and/or its affiliate(s)


1525 West Frye Rd.
Chandler, Arizona 85224
Phone - (480) 812-7000
Fax - (480) 224-9059
For application issues: (877) 974-7437
Kathleen Jett